Reopen NY Schools: Here's what we know

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has laid out the formula that will be used to reopen schools across the state and the guidelines for how schools can hold classes this fall.A region must be in Phase 4 and the daily infection rate must remain below 5% using a 14-day average for schools to reopen.Decisions on reopening school will be made during the first week of August.Under those guidelines, across much of the state would be allowed to reopen.New York City is still not in Phase 4 of reopening.The governor slammed President Trump for trying to force states to reopen schools."He was wrong on the economic opening. He's wrong on reopening schools," Cuomo said. "The numbers show that our reopening strategy has worked."New York state is also establishing stringent guidelines for how schools can safely reopen.Those guidelines include face masks when social distancing is not possible, regular cleaning of classrooms, COVID-19 screenings and contact tracing for anyone who gets infected.Schools will be closed if the infection level rises to 9% or greater before the day school opens.