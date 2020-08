These NY school districts must submit reopening plans by Friday

EMBED >More News Videos Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The doors have been opened for New York schools to go back to class, but 107 school districts have yet to submit their reopening plans. If they don't submit by this Friday, Governor Cuomo says can't reopen.Others submitted incomplete plans, the governor said. New York City submitted a supplemental plan last Friday, which is being reviewed."The main arbiter here of whether a school district has an intelligent plan to reopen and whether people have confidence in that district's plan: It's going to be the parents and it's going to be the teachers, and that requires discussion, and that's going to be a dialogue," Cuomo said. "The parents are responsible for the health and safety of the child, and they're not going to send the child if they don't believe the plan makes sense. A teacher is not going to come back into the classroom if they think the classroom is not safe, and that's right. The school district has to have that dialogue by the 21st to fully comply with our rules."The list of school districts that have not submitted a plan is below:FranklinvillePortvilleSalamancaWest ValleyBroadalbin-PerthMayfieldKendallArgyleFort AnnHendrick HudsonBedfordGarrisonCarle PlaceElmontGarden CityLawrenceLocust ValleyMalverneManhassetMineolaNew Hyde ParkPlainedgePlainviewSyossetUniondaleMiddletownValley-MontgmryCamdenOriskanyUticaWatervilleLake PleasantC-V At Ilion-Mohawk CsdVan HornsvilleCarthageLymeNewark ValleySpencer Van EttenGeorge Jr RepublicBrentwoodBrookhaven-Comsewogue UfsdDeer ParkLongwoodMiddle CountryMount SinaiNorth BabylonOysterpondsRemsenburgRocky PointSachemTuckahoe CommonWainscottWestern Suffolk BocesArkportBradfordCorningHammondsportCooperstownRichfield Springs CsdWorcesterOdessa MontourPeruJohnsburgWebsterNyackSloanWilliamsvilleCatskillWindham AshlandEdinburg Common SdShenendehowaSagaponackCortlandAndesMargaretvilleBeaconPoughkeepsieElmiraVictorEast BloomfieldGenevaLewiston PorterPine ValleyAltmar-ParishOswegoFayettvlle-ManliusBerkshireGermantownKinderhookBrunswick CentralEast GreenbushTroySeneca FallsEldredJeff YoungsvilleCantonHammondHeuveltonLisbonMassenaPotsdamPalmyra-MacedonRed CreekWyomingAmsterdamCanajoharieFort PlainCuomo also reminded districts they must complete the three to five public sessions with parents and teachers and post their plans for remote learning, testing and tracing on their website by August 21st to be in compliance with standards established by the State.Last week, the governor announced New York schools in every region can reopen their doors and bring students into the classrooms for the start of the school year.Citing success in battling the coronavirus in the state that once was the U.S. heart of the pandemic, the governor's decision clears the way for schools to offer at least some days of in-person classes, alongside remote learning.Students will be required to wear masks throughout the school day, and schools will urge parents to check children for symptoms.New York state also established stringent guidelines for how schools can safely reopen.Those guidelines include regular cleaning of classrooms, COVID-19 screenings, and contact tracing for anyone who gets infected.Schools will be closed if the infection level rises to 9% or greater before the day school opens. If a region is shut down for education, all schools will have to close, both public and private.