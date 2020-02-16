Report of 'disturbance' on United jet landing at Newark Airport

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police met a jet as it landed at Newark Airport on Saturday after reports about a 'disturbance' on the plane.

Port Authority Police say a United Airlines Flight was coming in from Chicago when they got word of the disturbance.

There is no word yet on the nature of the outburst, or whether police arrested anyone.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for man after 11-year-old girl raped in Brooklyn
Tessa Majors' murder: 14-year-old alleged stabber indicted
NBA All-Star Game MVP award named after Kobe Bryant
AccuWeather: Becoming milder
Broadway matinee evacuated after pepper spray goes off in theater
'Sex and the City' actress Lynn Cohen dies at 86
1 killed after flames erupt inside New Jersey home
Show More
Va. teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in N.C.
1 firefighter hurt, 25 displaced in 3-alarm Brooklyn fire
Caroline Flack, former 'Love Island' host, found dead in London at 40
Low bridge crashes persist in NY despite costly attempts at fix
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
More TOP STORIES News