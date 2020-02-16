Report of 'disturbance' on United jet landing at Newark Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police met a jet as it landed at Newark Airport on Saturday after reports about a 'disturbance' on the plane.
Port Authority Police say a United Airlines Flight was coming in from Chicago when they got word of the disturbance.
There is no word yet on the nature of the outburst, or whether police arrested anyone.
