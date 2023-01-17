Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres, NY residents demand FEC investigate George Santos' campaign finances

George Santos is already under state and federal investigation for his campaign finances.

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Bronx congressman Ritchie Torres will join calls for the Federal Election Commission to investigate George Santos's campaign finances.

Torres will be joined by the non-partisan group Concerned Citizens of NY-03 on Long Island to demand the FEC to launch an investigation into potential illegal activity surrounding Santos' campaign finances.

"The only circumstance that would prevent him from becoming a member of Congress is resignation," Torres said. "Either of his own free will on in the context of a plea bargain."

It comes as both party leaders in the house Kevin McCarthy and Hakeem Jeffries address the controversy themselves.

McCarthy is insisting that he was always skeptical about Santos's background.

"I never know about his resume or not, but I always had a few questions about it," McCarthy said.

McCarthy is also saying that he was unaware that a Santos staffer pretended to be McCarthy's chief of staff to court money from donors for Santos' campaign.

Despite that fact, McCarthy said he is sticking by Santos for now and will not ask Santos to resign.

Santos was sworn into Congress despite ongoing investigations and calls from his constituents to step down.

McCarthy cautioned that Santos has a long way to go to earn the public's trust.

While all of that is happening, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of Brooklyn is once again calling on Santos to resign.

"Why have House Republicans embraced him and not done what the New York Republicans have clearly done, which is to say enough is enough," Jeffries said on CNN. "He's lied to the people of Long Island and Queens, lied to New Yorkers, lied to the American people as part of an effort to come to Congress, and perhaps its time to move on from him."

Congressmen Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman hand-delivered a complaint filed to the House Ethics Committee last week.

Santos has already admitted to lying to Queens and Long Island voters about where he worked, went to college and his Jewish heritage.

