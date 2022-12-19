NY Congressman-elect George Santos never attended 2 NYC colleges or worked at 2 banks he claimed to

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Two New York City colleges and two major banks say they have no record of congressman-elect George Santos ever attending or working there.

According to his online campaign biography, the 34-year-old claims to have attended New York University and graduated from Baruch College with a bachelor's degree in economics and finance.

He also claims to have worked on Wall Street at Goldman Sachs and Citi Group.

But in a report released Monday, the New York Times alleges that much of Santos purported back story is a lie.

Eyewitness News independently confirmed that Santos was never a student at either of the institutions or an employee at either of the businesses.

Santos denied the claims in a statement released by his attorney.

"Congressman-elect Santos has enemies at the New York Times who are attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations," lawyer Joseph Murray said.

Last month, the 34-year-old from Long Island helped Republicans clinch a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

He ran his campaign on how he fulfilled the American dream as the son of Brazilian immigrants and was the first openly gay Republican to win a house seat as a nonincumbent.

Robert Zimmerman, the Democratic candidate Santos defeated, is one of many people demanding answers.

"Ultimately, there's needs to be accountability here," Zimmerman said.

"I don't think he should get into office, frankly. I think he should step down," SOT - New York State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs said.

