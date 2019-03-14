NEW YORK (WABC) -- A reputed member of the Gambino crime family was fatally shot in front of his home on Staten Island Wednesday night, sources tell Eyewitness News.
53-year-old Francesco Cali was shot several times in the torso at about 9:30 p.m. at the home on Hilltop Terrace near 4 Corners Road.
He was taken to Richmond University Hospital, where he later died
There have been no arrests as police investigate the shooting.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Reputed Gambino crime family member fatally shot in front of his home on Staten Island
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News