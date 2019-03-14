Reputed Gambino crime family member fatally shot in front of his home on Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A reputed member of the Gambino crime family was fatally shot in front of his home on Staten Island Wednesday night, sources tell Eyewitness News.

53-year-old Francesco Cali was shot several times in the torso at about 9:30 p.m. at the home on Hilltop Terrace near 4 Corners Road.

He was taken to Richmond University Hospital, where he later died

There have been no arrests as police investigate the shooting.

