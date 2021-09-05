Man rescued after falling in storm drain in Queens

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A rescue took place Sunday after a man fell in a storm drain in Queens.

Officials say police responded around 8:05 a.m. to a man who fell in a storm drain near Cross Island Parkway and Whitestone Expressway.

They say they found the brother of victim on the scene, who reported that the 47-year-old man had fallen in the storm drain approximately 15 to 20 feet down.

According to police, there are no pedestrian walkways nearby. It's not clear how long he was stuck down there.

Members of ESU and FDNY were called to the scene.

The victim was rescued from the drain. He suffered a cut to the forehead and a possible broken leg.

Officials say he was conscious and alert and is expected to survive.

He was taken to Boothe Memorial Hospital for treatment.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

