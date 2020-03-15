Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Retailer Urban Outfitters closing all stores worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO -- In response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, Urban Outfitters is closing all of its stores worldwide.

The retailer says they plan to reopen on March 28, but "because the situation is complex and evolving rapidly, our plans may change."

Urban Outfitters says they will continue paying their employees through the closure.

There are no known cases of COVID-19 in the company, but they are closing "in an effort to protect our communities."

The company statement reads in part, "The safety and health of our community, including our loyal customers and dedicated associates, is always of the utmost importance to us."

Customers can still shop with Urban Outfitters online on the store's website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmoneycoronavirusretailstore closingu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More than 2 dozen statues outfitted with face masks
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News