BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A retired police officer fired a shot during an altercation in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.No one was struck by the gunfire in an underground parking garage on 101st Street just before 6 a.m. Thursday.The person involved in the dispute with the retired police officer was taken into custody at the scene.The retired police officer was being checked out by medical personnel.----------