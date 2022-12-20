Bedford residents upset about proposed cell phone tower location, Richard Gere dragged into the mix

BEDFORD, New York (WABC) -- There's a battle brewing over a cell phone tower in Westchester County and actor Richard Gere is in the middle of it.

They are tall and ugly, but cell phone towers play a crucial role in today's world.

The affluent community of Bedford is under court order to build one to eliminate coverage gaps that could hinder first responders.

A spot under consideration is the top of a ridge on the property of the Bedford Post Inn-a hotel co-owned by actor Richard Gere.

Celebrities and sports stars who live in this area want to find another spot for it, but the Bedford planning board has rejected two other proposed sites.

The proposed tower would be cloaked in fake pine branches rise at least 13 stories, spoiling the views enjoyed by some rich and famous residents.

The town planning board is considering the site after rejecting two other locations a battle that's dragged on since 2016.

Roxanne Spruance is in the unenveible position of fighting the proposed site for the tower.

She lives next door, but happens to own the restaurant at the inn, making Gere and his business partner her landlords.

Spruance points out construction could disrupt Native American stonework, while other residents have paid for their own feasibility study claiming a shorter, less obtrusive slim pole could provide the same coverage.

The public has until next wednesday to comment-a vote is expected in early January.

