Multi-alarm fire leaves dozens homeless in Richmond Hill, Queens

The fire started in one building on Jamaica Avenue just after 1 a.m. and quickly spread to as many as five others.
Dozens of residents who live above the first floor storefronts were put out of their homes.
ALSO READ | EMS unit lured with bogus call, robbed in New York City
"We had fire on the first floor of that address," said FDNY Assistant Chief John Hodgens. "The fire quickly extended to the space between the top floor and somewhat of an attic space, we call it the cockloft. Because of that it, extended quickly to six other buildings. We had fire in a total of six buildings at the site."
Many of the displaced residents huddled together in the cold, wearing jackets and clutching belongings.
Three firefighters sustained injuries described as minor.
No residents were hurt, but forty people have been left homeless.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
This story will be updated.
ALSO READ: Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze inside Queens apartment building
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip