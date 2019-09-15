Subway rider's phone bursts into flames on A train in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There was a moment of panic on the A train Saturday when a subway rider's phone randomly burst into flames.

The charred phone could be seen sitting on the floor of the train in a photo posted on Twitter.

An eyewitness says everyone sprinted off the train when it caught fire.

The incident happened at about 2 p.m. as the train was arriving at the High Street station in Brooklyn.

No one was injured.

