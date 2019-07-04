Ridgecrest Earthquake

Ridgecrest, California, earthquake aftermath: PHOTOS

In this image taken from video provided by Ben Hood, a firefighter works to extinguish a fire, Thursday, July 4, 2019, following an earthquake in Ridgecrest, Calif. (Ben Hood via AP)
RIDGECREST, Calif. -- Residents in Ridgecrest are cleaning up after a preliminary-magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert's Searles Valley.

Video and photos from Ledesma Chiropractic in Ridgecrest show shaking and aftermath from Thursday's earthquake.


Video posted online of a liquor store in Ridgecrest showed the aisles filled with broken wine and liquor bottles, knocked down boxes and other groceries strewn on the floor. There was at least one house on fire in Ridgecrest.

People throughout Southern and Central California reported feeling the powerful quake, whose epicenter was located about 62 miles north-northwest of Barstow. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
