Rikers Island inmate apprehended after second escape attempt in a week

RIKERS ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- A Rikers Island inmate who was captured after attempting to escape last Thursday gave it another go Sunday.
Authorities say 37-year-old Arthur Brown climbed a fence at around 9 a.m. during recreation and was promptly apprehended on a roof.
"This detainee was quickly apprehended and returned to custody," Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne said. "The incident is under investigation and there will be immediate staff suspensions if warranted."
On June 18, Brown scaled a wall and jumped into the river in an apparent attempt to swim to freedom.
Two correction officers assigned to the K-9 unit, Larry McCardle and Gregory Braska, ran after him, jumped into the river and pulled him out.
