Family suing NYC over death of Rikers Island inmate to hold rally

A rally is set for Friday afternoon to remember Elijah Muhammad.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A rally is set for Friday afternoon to remember an inmate who died at Rikers Island.

Elijah Muhammad died at the prison from a suspected overdose.

He was found dead in his cell in July.

His family claims it was a wrongful death and is seeking $25 million dollars in damages from the city.

A corrections officer was fired as a result.

Friday's rally is being organized as call for justice in the case.

