Family suing NYC over death of Rikers Island inmate to hold rally

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A rally is set for Friday afternoon to remember an inmate who died at Rikers Island.
Elijah Muhammad died at the prison from a suspected overdose.
He was found dead in his cell in July.
RELATED | Rikers Island officers 'scared to go back to work' amid spike in violence
His family claims it was a wrongful death and is seeking $25 million dollars in damages from the city.
A corrections officer was fired as a result.
Friday's rally is being organized as call for justice in the case.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.