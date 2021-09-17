Governor Hochul to address conditions at Rikers Island, expected to sign act

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11007048" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Inside Rikers Island, there's an increase in violence, and it's not just attacks amongst inmates. Assaults against corrections officers are up by 23%.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10950089" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Census highlighted New York City's booming population over the past decade, but it doesn't take into account those who have fled the city during the pandemic.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul will address the worsening conditions at Rikers Island at a news conference Friday.She's expected to sign the "Less is More Act" which could lead to the release of hundreds of low-risk inmates.The city is hiring 600 new officers but the union says they have lost that many officers due to resignations and retirements.According to officials, there have been at least 10 reported inmate deaths at Rikers this year.The New York City Council testified on the conditions earlier this week and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an emergency relief plan.The Emergency Rikers Relief Plan includes the following:--Adjust staffing at courts by shifting NYPD to help operate courts, allowing some Department of Correction (DOC) staff to shift back to duty on Rikers--Toughen accountability for AWOL staffers with 30-day suspensions for Correction officers who do not show up to a post.--Expand medical evaluation capacity for staff with additional medical providers to evaluate DOC officers for duty--Engage in emergency contracting to quickly repair broken doors, clean facilities more efficiently, distribute commissary more quickly, scan mail onto tablets to reduce drugs entering facilities, and more--Speed intake to reduce crowding with a goal of moving people through the intake process in 24 hours or fewer. Two currently closed clinic spaces will be opened to allow greater capacityThe mayor also called for actions across the justice system in the following areas:--Enacting the Less is More Act--Speeding up transfers out of Rikers into state-operated locations in five days or less--Calendaring 500 court cases immediately out of the 5,000 people on Rikers Island in pre-trial, including over 1,500 people have been held for over one year--Encouraging judges to use supervised release for non-violent offenders, instead of pre-trial detention at RikersThe city is hiring 600 new officers this fall but the union says they have lost that many officers due to resignations and retirements over the past few months.----------