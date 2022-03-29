New video of car involved in fatal road rage stabbing in Bronx

CASTLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) -- There is new video of the car wanted in a deadly road rage incident in the Bronx.

Police say the car in this surveillance video hit another car from behind near Castle Hill Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard in the Castle Hill section on Saturday just before midnight.


When 42-year-old William Peralta-Diaz got out of the car to speak with the other driver, he was stabbed.

So far, there are no arrests.



The video released shows the vehicle involved driving eastbound on Bruckner Boulevard after the incident.


Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

