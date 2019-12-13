Terrifying robbery of young woman caught on camera in Brooklyn

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A terrifying robbery in Brooklyn was caught on camera.It shows the men standing over an 18-year-old woman down on the ground.It happened on November 27th at 1:25 a.m. in front of a building on 60th Street in Borough Park.Police say when she tried to call for help, the men smashed her phone before stealing $270 from her.She was not hurt.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------