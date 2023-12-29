Police seeking individual after string of robberies, 70-year-old store owner stabbed in the Bronx

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Korean businesses and community leaders are voicing their frustration after a 70-year-old beauty store supply owner was stabbed in the Bronx.

Kang Hwan Yoo is in critical condition after he was stabbed multiple times in the torso during an attempted robbery on Dec. 15.

Police believe the same individual who stabbed Yoo robbed two other businesses in the northeast Bronx earlier the same day.

The NYPD has released surveillance photos of the individual they are looking for.

The lack of an arrest is reigniting concerns of violence against the Asian-American community. However, police do not believe race was a factor in the string of robberies.

In the earlier incidents that day, police say a person entered a Black-owned dry cleaner on Nereid Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. and pulled out a knife and demanded cash from an employee. The employee gave the individual $6.

Around 12:15 p.m., an unidentified individual entered an African food restaurant on White Plains Road, walked behind the counter, and removed $200 from the register. When an employee confronted the individual, they displayed a knife and fled.

Then at 12:30 p.m., the unidentified individual entered Kiss Beauty Supply store and stabbed the 70-year-old owner with a knife several times in the torso.

The person police are now looking for was last seen wearing a gray jacket, dark pants and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

