It was determined that the suspect met up with the child and transported her 135 miles away from Wayne, New Jersey to Bear, Delaware without her parents knowing.

Man charged in kidnapping of 11-year-old he met through Roblox from her NJ home: police

WAYNE, Passaic County (WABC) -- A Delaware man is accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl from Passaic County after the two met online.

Officials say 27-year-old Darius Matylewich met the victim while playing Roblox, a popular online gaming platform.

Police in Wayne, New Jersey were called at around 6:45 a.m. on September 10 for a report of a missing child. She was found soon after.

ALSO READ | Mother of college student who died of ibuprofen toxicity blames course load

It was determined that Matylewich met up with the child and transported her 135 miles away from Wayne to Bear, Delaware without her parents knowing.

Authorities have not released how the girl was taken from her home.

Roblox has more than 54 million users each day, and nearly half of them are under the age of 13. The company provided a statement to ABC News saying they "have reached out to law enforcement and are offering our help."

The statement continued on to say that the gaming platform works hard to prevent grooming from taking place.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.