  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Lifeguards pull swimmer from the water in Rockaway Beach

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, July 7, 2023 10:02PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Lifeguards pulled a swimmer from the water in Rockaway Beach on Friday evening.

Crews responded to Beach 91st Street and Shore Front Parkway for reports of a drowning just after 5 p.m., according to the FDNY.

One victim was rushed to St. John's Episcopal.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

No further details have been revealed.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW