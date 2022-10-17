Stretch of highway in Rockland County named in honor of fallen firefighter Jared Lloyd

A stretch of Route 45 is now called "Firefighter Jared Lloyd Memorial Highway" in Rockland County.

SPRING VALLEY, New York (WABC) -- Rockland County honored fallen Spring Valley firefighter Jared Lloyd at a dedication ceremony Monday morning.

A stretch of Route 45 is now called "Firefighter Jared Lloyd Memorial Highway."

Lieutenant Lloyd, 35, was killed in the line of duty in March of 2021 while fighting a fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults.

The firefighters association says Lloyd's brave actions on that day saved more than 100 lives.

Earlier this year, Lloyd was posthumously honored with the Firefighter of the Year Award.

"Jared Lloyd was a symbol of public faith who volunteered faithfully to dedicate his service to help people in distress," his mother, Sabrail Davenport, previously said.

