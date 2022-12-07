Gov. Kathy Hochul to address 'tripledemic' preparedness in NY

Concern is growing about the impact of a possible 'tripledemic' as cases of RSV, influenza and COVID-19 rise across the state. Crystal Cranmore reports.

Governor Kathy Hochul will provide an update Wednesday on efforts to keep New Yorkers healthy during the winter months.

The briefing is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the governor's office in Lower Manhattan.

It comes amid concern about the impact of a possible 'tripledemic,' as cases of RSV, influenza and COVID-19 rise across the state.

The combination is already stressing the medical system, specifically children's hospitals, which have seen an increase in RSV cases.

In the general population, and for the first time since the pandemic, flu-related hospitalizations now surpass COVID hospitalizations.

And authorities are reporting high transmission rates for COVID in the Tri-State area, particularly in the following counties:

NYC

Staten Island, Kings (Brooklyn), Queens, Bronx

LONG ISLAND

Nassau and Suffolk

NJ

Bergen

Experts are advising residents in these counties to mask indoors.

Regarding medications and vaccines, Johnson & Johnson says the company has plenty of children's medicine available, though it may be tough to find on store shelves.

Those medicines are the children's version of Tylenol and Motrin.

For the flu, the FDA says while Tamiflu is also in high demand, the agency has not declared an official shortage of the drug in the U.S.

One drug that is in short supply is Amoxicillin.

Right now production does not meet the current demand. Many doctors often try multiple pharmacies before they write a prescription.

For more on these medical concerns, watch Tuesday evening's edition of 'The Countdown.'

ALSO READ | Thieves targeting holiday season visitors in Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.