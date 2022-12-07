The Countdown: What to know about 'tripledemic,' new health alert

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we detail a new health alert and what you should know about the 'tripledemic.'

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we detail a new health alert and what you should know about the 'tripledemic.'

There's an urgent call for federal health officials to help strained hospitals deal with the rise in patients suffering respiratory illnesses.

Also, for the first time since the pandemic, flu-related hospitalizations now surpass COVID hospitalizations.

In addition, Johnson & Johnson says the company has plenty of children's medicine available, though medicine may be tough to find on store shelves. Those medicines are children's brand Tylenol and Motrin.

The medications are in high demand, but again, supply is not the issue.

For the flu, the FDA says while Tamiflu is also in high demand, the agency has not declared an official shortage of the drug in the U.S.

Finally, one drug that is in short supply is Amoxicillin. Right now production does not meet the current demand. Many doctors often try multiple pharmacies before they write a prescription.

Melanie Dubois, a pediatric and infectious disease doctor at Weill Cornell, joined 'The Countdown' discuss these medical concerns.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Capitol riot criminal referrals

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will make criminal referrals to the Justice Department as it wraps up its probe and looks to publish a final report by the end of the year, the panel's chairman said Tuesday.

Capitol officers honored

Hailed as heroes, the law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were honored Tuesday with Congressional Gold Medals and praised for securing democracy when they fought off a brutal and bloody attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Trump Organization verdict

Donald Trump's company was convicted of tax fraud Tuesday for helping executives dodge taxes on lavish perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, in a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president's business.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.