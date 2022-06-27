Rudy Giuliani to speak out after slap attack inside NYC supermarket, employee arrested

A ShopRite employee is under arrest for attacking Giuliani inside the supermarket.
Police say Daniel Gill, 39, slapped Giuliani on the back while he was handing out flyers at the store on 3010 Veterans Road on Staten Island.
Giuliani, 78, was not injured and refused medical treatment.
Gill is facing a second degree assault charge for hitting a senior citizen.
Giuliani planned to hold a virtual press conference to talk about the event on Monday.
Giuliani was at the ShopRite handing out flyers and taking pictures with people supporting his son, Andrew Giuliani's run for governor. His son was not at the store and was campaigning elsewhere.
Andrew Giuliani released a statement saying,
"Innocent people are attacked in today's New York all of the time. This particular incident hit very close to home. The assault on my father, America's Mayor, was over politics. We will not be intimidated by left-wing attacks. As governor, I will stand up for law and order so that New Yorkers feel safe again. This message has resonated with voters throughout my campaign, leading up to Tuesday's primary."
Andrew Giulian planned to hold a 7:30 p.m. rally on Tuesday at the store where his father got slapped.
