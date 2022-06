Rudy Giuliani to speak out after slap attack inside NYC supermarket, employee arrested

EMBED >More News Videos A 24-year-old woman, held against her will and raped at a home in the Bronx, used a Grubhub food delivery order to alert police to her location.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

STATEN ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is set to speak out on Monday after he was slapped on the back while grocery shopping on Staten Island.A ShopRite employee is under arrest for attacking Giuliani inside the supermarket.Police say Daniel Gill, 39, slapped Giuliani on the back while he was handing out flyers at the store on 3010 Veterans Road on Staten Island.Giuliani, 78, was not injured and refused medical treatment.Gill is facing a second degree assault charge for hitting a senior citizen.Giuliani planned to hold a virtual press conference to talk about the event on Monday.Giuliani was at the ShopRite handing out flyers and taking pictures with people supporting his son, Andrew Giuliani's run for governor. His son was not at the store and was campaigning elsewhere.Andrew Giuliani released a statement saying,Andrew Giulian planned to hold a 7:30 p.m. rally on Tuesday at the store where his father got slapped.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.