'I ended her life': Brian Laundrie's notebook appears to contain confession to killing Gabby Petito

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For the first time, the parents of Gabby Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie have released his writings in his personal notebook.And it contains what appears to be his confession to killing Petito.One of the pages reads in part, quote: "I ended her life. I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made."The F.B.I. recovered the notebook near his remains in 2021 in Florida.The Laundrie family's attorney, Steve Bertolino, released the following statement along with the documents.Gabby,On Wednesday, lawyers for both family's faced off in a Florida courtroom in regards to a civil lawsuit filed three months ago by the Petito family against the Laundrie's.----------