Gabby Petito's family faces off against Brian Laundrie's parents in court

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gabby Petito's family to face off against Laundrie parents in court

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The parents of Gabby Petito will be in court as they sue Brian Laundrie's parents.

The young woman was killed by her boyfriend as they traveled across the country last summer.

Wednesday a judge will decide whether that claim by the Gabby's family should move forward in court.

"The Laundries should be responsible, for their conduct and what they did after they knew that Gabby was dead and where her body was located," said Patrick Reilly, Petito Family Attorney.

The Petito family filed a civil lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents Christopher and Roberta Laundrie.

The Petito family says the Laundries caused them pain, suffering, and mental anguish because they allege the Laundries knew Brian had killed Gabby for at least a week before her family reported her missing.

Gabby's family says that's why the Laundries cut off communication with Gabby's mother.

"They refused to return calls and then they blocked her on her cell phone and blocked her on Facebook," Reilly said.

The Laundries are seeking to dismiss the Petitos case.

Their lawyer says the lawsuit is baseless.

""You have the right to remain silent. You have the right to allow your lawyer to speak for you. And you should not be liable to any third party, whether it's the family of the victim or whether it's a victim," said Steve Bertolino, Laundrie Family Attorney.

A judge in Florida will decide whether he's right or whether the Petitos have enough evidence to pursue legal action and send the case to a jury.



"The lawyer for the Laundries makes a fair point which is, as a legal matter you don't legally provide information to help in an investigation and to sue over that is very unusual very hard to win," said Dan Abrams, ABC News Chief Legal Analyst. "The lawsuit is pretty broad and pretty vague which is why today's hearing becomes so essential if enough here as a legal matter to send this to a jury."

MORE: Police body cam video shows Gabby Petito, boyfriend after 911 call
EMBED More News Videos

Police in Moab released a body camera video of the interaction between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridasuffolk countymurdercourt caselawsuitgabby petitobrian laundriemurder suicide
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman held hostage in NYC uses Grubhub food delivery to alert police
Video: NYPD officers rescue woman who fell onto subway tracks
Transit officer on solo patrol attacked in Brooklyn subway station
Biden calls for 3-month federal gas tax holiday
AccuWeather: Cool and showery
1,000 dead, 1,500 injured in Afghan quake: News report
Uvalde City Council denies Pete Arredondo's leave of absence request
Show More
3 hospitalized after commercial plane landing gear collapsed in Miami
Stonewall visitor center will be dedicated to LGBTQ history
NYC board votes for largest rent hike in nearly a decade
NYC begins administering COVID vaccinations to kids 6 months and up
MTA Hero stops panhandler from scamming passengers
More TOP STORIES News