russia

US formally declares Russians have committed war crimes in Ukraine since invasion

By Matthew Lee, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration on Wednesday made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine and said it would work with others to prosecute offenders, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The video featured is from a previous report.

"Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine," Blinken said in a statement released as he was traveling to Brussels with President Joe Biden for an emergency summit of NATO leaders.



The assessment was based on a "careful review" of public and intelligence sources since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month, he said.

RELATED: Biden to meet with US allies in Europe, seeking new sanctions against Russia, help for Ukrainians

America's top diplomat said the United States would share that information with allies, partners and international institutions tasked with investigating allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"We've seen numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities. Russia's forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers, and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded," Blinken said.

ALSO SEE: Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84

He cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city of Mariupol and elsewhere.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrussiawarukraineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RUSSIA
WNBA player Brittney Griner 'in good condition' in Russia: US embassy
President Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy
Mount Sinai doctor travels to Ukraine border to help refugees
TOP STORIES
Driver accused of running over man during street event surrenders
Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84
Pfizer recalls some blood pressure pills due to potential carcinogen
Evidence photos show Bob Saget's Orlando hotel room
Woman charged with murdering 21-year-old sister in NJ
Brazen NYC mid-afternoon spa robbery caught on camera
AccuWeather Alert: Periods of rain
Show More
Man arrested in attempted rape, murder of woman in Harlem
2 people questioned after shots fired at off-duty NYPD officer
Babylon teacher facing more charges in alleged rape of teen student
Former Massachusetts transportation chief to run NYC transit system
Average Wall Street bonus a record $257,500: Comptroller report
More TOP STORIES News