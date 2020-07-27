Coronavirus News: Rutgers University quarantining entire football team, staff

The move comes after several people associated with the football team tested positive for coronavirus since returning to campus.
"Since returning to campus on June 15, Rutgers Football has experienced four positive tests for COVID-19," Rutgers Athletics said in a statement. "Today, we learned of six additional positive COVID-19 results in our latest weekly testing cycle. As a result, we have paused all in-person team activities, quarantined our entire program and will work diligently with Rutgers medical experts, and state and local officials to determine next steps."
The cancellation of all in-person team activities is until further notice.
Rutgers is planning for a fall 2020 semester that will combine a majority of remotely delivered courses with a limited number of in-person classes.
The chancellors will each distribute messages that provide additional details for their respective communities.
The university has not made any decisions regarding winter session or the spring semester.
