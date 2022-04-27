Rutgers beefing up security patrols after anti-Semitic attacks at fraternity house

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rutgers is beefing up security patrols amid reports of anti-Semitic attacks at a fraternity house.

Officials say that over the past several days, members of the Rutgers Jewish community have been targeted by repeated anti-Semitic attacks.

The first occurred on Friday, in which protesters leaving a Students for Justice in Palestine rally traveled to the AEPi house and harassed its brothers, shouting anti-Semitic rhetoric and spitting in their direction.

Then, on Monday evening, the AEPi house was targeted again, as eggs were discovered to have been thrown at the house while brothers were reading the names of Holocaust victims overnight in commemoration of Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Memorial Day.

This is the second year that eggs were thrown at the house during the program.

"There is no place for this type of targeted hate on our campus, and Rutgers Hillel condemns these anti-Semitic acts in the strongest terms," University officials said in a statement. "The direct targeting of members of our Jewish community goes against everything our campus community stands for and is unacceptable, especially during a program remembering the horrific impact anti-Jewish hate can have."

Chancellor-Provost Francine Conway released a statement about the incident, reaffirming that targeting students because of their Jewish identity is wrong and the university's willingness to address these issues systemically.

"We understand and are sensitive to the concerns of those who were targeted, and stand by our Jewish students, faculty and staff," she wrote. "Harassment based on religious belief, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or for any reason, is antithetical to our values at Rutgers University."

The university will increase security patrols in and around the targeted building and provide counseling and support to students who are experiencing trauma or other effects of these actions.

The investigation into the incidents is ongoing.

