Anti-Semitic hate crimes surging in New York, ADL report shows

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News heard exclusively Tuesday morning from the Anti-Defamation League as it released staggering new data on the rise of anti-Semitic hate crimes.The ADL reports there were 51 incidents of anti-Semitic assaults in New York last year, representing a 325% increase over the year before.It is the highest number of anti-Semitic assaults on record in New York State.The ADL says a lot of the hate spurring this alarming uptick has been generated on social media."Social media is a place where people can get their ideas out there," said the ADL's Scott Richman. "They don't need to convince a newspaper, they don't need to convince a journalist or correspondent that that they want to get their ideas out there. They can just put it out there. They can find people who agree with them. They can radicalize people who don't yet agree with them."The ADL also notes it saw a sharp increase in attacks targeting Jewish institutions, including acts of vandalism and harassment.And while the group has seen an increase in reporting these incidents, underreporting remains a challenge for marginalized communities.----------