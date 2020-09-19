Politics

New Yorkers react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Reaction poured in from New Yorkers who paid tribute to the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, who passed away at 87 on Friday, was the court's second female justice and grew up in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn.

Andrew Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were among the prominent New York politicians to pay tribute to the towering women's rights leader:











Hilary Clinton and Al Sharpton also paid her condolences to Justice Ginsburg.





Beyond New York City, hundreds of people have gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court to mourn the death of Ginsburg.

The crowd left candles, flowers, small American flags and handwritten condolence messages. Some wept as they placed the bouquets of flowers on the steps. "RBG" was also drawn inside a pink chalk heart in the sidewalk. Flags outside the court were also flying at half staff.

