New Yorkers react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ginsburg, who passed away at 87 on Friday, was the court's second female justice and grew up in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn.
Andrew Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were among the prominent New York politicians to pay tribute to the towering women's rights leader:
NY’s heart breaks with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 19, 2020
During her extraordinary career, this Brooklyn native broke barriers & the letters RBG took on new meaning—as battle cry & inspiration.
Her legal mind & dedication to justice leave an indelible mark on America.
Like so many of you, I’m crushed that we lost an incomparable icon.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 18, 2020
A daughter of Brooklyn.
A tenacious spirit who moved this country forward in fairness, equality and morality.
She was Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She never backed down from a fight. Tonight her hometown and world mourn.
We have lost a giant in the history of our nation with the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 19, 2020
It is heartbreaking that in her final moments she was, as are many others, preoccupied with what would happen after her passing.
I want to make one thing clear: we can, and must, fight. https://t.co/QEDDFtSwmK
Tonight, we mourn the passing of a giant in American history, a champion for justice, a trailblazer for women.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020
She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a true American hero, and her legacy will live on in our nation forever.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) September 18, 2020
We are all heartbroken.
May her memory be a blessing.
Hilary Clinton and Al Sharpton also paid her condolences to Justice Ginsburg.
Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020
The passing of the great Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a great loss to the nation. It is a tremendous loss to civil rights for all Americans. RIP RGB.🙏🏽— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) September 18, 2020
Beyond New York City, hundreds of people have gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court to mourn the death of Ginsburg.
The crowd left candles, flowers, small American flags and handwritten condolence messages. Some wept as they placed the bouquets of flowers on the steps. "RBG" was also drawn inside a pink chalk heart in the sidewalk. Flags outside the court were also flying at half staff.
