Community & Events

Woman never arrested wishes to spend 100th birthday in jail

ROXBORO, N.C. -- A woman celebrated her 100th birthday doing what she wanted, which was to hang out in a jail cell.

Ruth Bryant celebrated her birthday in a jail in Roxboro, North Carolina.

Bryant said she's lived a century and has never been arrested, reported WRAL.

She wanted it off of her bucket list and the police obliged.

Deputies showed up at her assisted living center and handcuffed her. She even resisted arrest by playfully kicking at them.

The deputies gave Bryant a round of hugs and a jail-house portrait.

She returned to her retirement community and celebrated with a party and a good story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorth carolinabirthdayjailu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News