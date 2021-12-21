Santa on fire truck saves New Jersey family from house fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11361729" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sonia Rincon reports on the rise in COVID cases in New York City from Times Square.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Santa Claus came to a New Jersey town a little early and ended up giving a family the greatest gift of all ... their lives.Fire officials say Santa was riding on top of a Reliance Fire Company truck, spreading cheer to children in Pilesgrove Township when he noticed something was wrong.He spotted fire coming from the edge of the roof a three-story home at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.Santa joined some firefighters stopped, knocked on the door and alerted a woman and her children about the fire.No one was hurt.The fire chief says a malfunction with the chimney caused the fire.----------