Santa on fire truck saves New Jersey family from house fire

Fire officials say Santa was riding on top of a Reliance Fire Company truck, spreading cheer to children in Pilesgrove Township when he noticed something was wrong.
He spotted fire coming from the edge of the roof a three-story home at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
ALSO READ | NYC omicron surge to last 'a matter of weeks,' mayor says
Santa joined some firefighters stopped, knocked on the door and alerted a woman and her children about the fire.
No one was hurt.
The fire chief says a malfunction with the chimney caused the fire.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip