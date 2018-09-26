Scaffolding hanging off Midtown building, worker rescued

MIDTOWN (WABC) --
Scaffolding is hanging off the top floor of a Midtown building.

One side of the scaffolding broke on the building on West 30th Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday.


First responders worked to remove one worker from the scaffolding. A second got off the scaffolding without assistance.

No injuries have been reported.

There have been prior complaints to the Buildings Department about this site. Most were about the scaffolding being up for more than five years.
