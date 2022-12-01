School bus crashes in Rockland County; 7 children and driver injured

Eyewitness News is told the injuries range from head trauma to a broken leg. None are considered life-threatening.

NEW HEMPSTEAD, Rockland County (WABC) -- Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus in Rockland County that sent seven children and the bus driver to area hospitals.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday on North South Gate Drive in New Hempstead.

Officials say the bus with about 22 people on board, including the driver, was trying to negotiate a curve, hit two parked cars and went down a hill.

The bus struck the corner of a house before coming to rest. One of the cars flipped over due to the force of the impact.

Seven children and the driver were taken to area hospitals.

The two most seriously injured children were taken to Westchester Medical Center, and the other five plus the driver were taken to other hospitals.

All the other students were taken back to the school to be evaluated.

Eyewitness News is told the injuries range from head trauma to a broken leg. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the crash.

ALSO READ | Police bust Manhattan street vendors, seize $10M+ worth of luxury knock offs

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.