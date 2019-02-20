School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
The driver of a school bus carrying children with special needs was revived with the narcotic overdose drug Narcan after crashing in New Jersey Wednesday, according to authorities.

It happened near the intersection of 14th Avenue and Jones Street in Newark around 1 p.m.

Law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News that the female bus driver was on heroin and crashed the occupied bus into a tree.

Eleven students between the ages of 5 and 13 were on board at the time.

They were evaluated by EMS, and no injuries were reported.

It was not known what school the students attended.

