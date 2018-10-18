School bus hits parked car, causes chain-reaction crash in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A yellow school bus lost control and rammed into a parked car in Brooklyn Thursday, causing a chain reaction crash that involved nearly a dozen parked vehicles.

It happened at Bedford Avenue and Wilson Avenue in Williamsburg around 4:15 p.m.

No children were on the bus at the time of crash.

One person was taken to Woodhull Hospital in series but stable condition.

It is unknown at this time if it's the driver or pedestrian.

Police are investigating.

