Schools vaccination push continues in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter will be on Staten Island today, pushing for young people to get vaccinated.There is a huge concern among pediatricians about the delta variant.We are seeing a rapid rise in children going to the hospital in southern states like Florida and Louisiana. Officials want to prevent that here.And so Sunset Park High School in Brooklyn is among the schools doubling as vaccination sites, along with locations like Citi Field that continue to offer shots.Kids as young as 12 are eligible for the two-dose Pfizer shot.But right now, younger children still can't get vaccinated.Still, the city has no plans to offer a remote option this fall."My parents didn't know if they wanted us to get vaccinated, and they finally said that we could because school is starting and they didn't want us to be guaranteed out of sports and everything," said one student."I would love for every single student to be in school," said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. "But we know that may not happen."For its part, the United Federation of Teachers is pushing members to get vaccinated, saying:"The way New York City gets out from under the pandemic is to reach herd immunity. And teachers, with a high vaccination rate, are already doing their part. The rest of the city has to follow suit if we are to beat the virus."Teachers already have to get vaccinated or get tested weekly, but the American Federation of Teachers, a different union, is now calling for mandatory teacher vaccinations, with no testing option.