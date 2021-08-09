Vax to School campaign kicks off in New York City

coronavirus new york city

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A major campaign to encourage parents to get their kids ages 12 and up vaccinated continues today in New York City - but it soon may not even be a choice.

The city is calling it Vax to School, and today - August 9 - is the last day parents can start their kids on the vaccine series in order to be fully inoculated by the first day of classes, on September 13.

Only the Pfizer vaccine got the emergency FDA authorization for kids as young as 12.

And with that three-week waiting period required between the two shots, it takes five weeks for the vaccine to be fully effective.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday he expects that emergency authorization to become a full approval as soon as this month.

He is also now calling for a mandate that teachers to be vaccinated.

Fauci also wants cities and states to start mandating the vaccine even in schools.



"I hope that it will be in the next few weeks," he said of full FDA approval. "If that's the case, you're going to see the empowerment of local enterprises giving mandates. That could be colleges, universities, places of businesses - a whole variety, and I strongly support that. The time has come, we've got to go the extra step to get people vaccinated."

There is no word from the de Blasio administration if that will be the case in New York City.

But the head of the American Federation of Teachers is calling for a requirement that teachers get vaccinated.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced vaccines will be required for indoor activities in NYC and the "Key to NYC Pass" will be enforced.


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
