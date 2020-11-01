space

Rare asteroid discovered with an estimated value of $10 quintillion

SAN FRANCISCO -- There's an asteroid floating in space that's worth more than the world's entire economy. NASA released pictures of the object called "16 Psyche" and it is estimated to be valued at $10 quintillion.

A new study has given us a closer look at a rare metallic asteroid worth an estimated $10,000,000,000,000,000,000.

RELATED: Fake asteroid? NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket from failed moon-landing mission

Scientists think the asteroid is made of nickel and iron, and that it is the exposed core of another planet. They hope that studying the asteroid will give them a better understanding of the earth's core.

It's one of the largest objects floating in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. NASA plans to get a closer look at it by launching an unmanned spacecraft.

The craft is scheduled to launch in 2022 but won't reach "16 Psyche" until 2026.
