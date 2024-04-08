New Yorkers grab solar eclipse glasses, travel to viewing spots ahead of Monday's spectacle

Phil Taitt is wearing his solar eclipse glasses as he reports on eclipse excitiement.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With all the exciting things New Yorkers see on a daily basis, the upcoming solar eclipse is topping the list.

Monday's solar eclipse is set to be a much better experience than the solar eclipse in 2017.

But will the forecast cooperate?

The eclipse begins at 2:10 Monday afternoon as the moon covers a small sliver of the sun. By 3:25 p.m., you'll want to be outside looking up with your safety glasses on.

That's when nearly 90% of the sun will be covered, with only a slim crescent shining through. It all begins with a partial eclipse where it looks like the moon is taking a 'bite' out the sun, causing it to look like a crescent.

Although New York City is predicted to get 97% cloud cover at 3 p.m. on Monday, Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom is optimistic about a fair viewing experience for spectators amid the high clouds.

It will be mild on Monday, but will clouds spoil the view of the solar eclipse? Dani Beckstrom has the forecast.

City officials are urging New Yorkers to take all precautions.

"Make sure youre paying attention, people may stop suddenly to view the eclipse... Pay attention to your surroundings... Just pay attention,"Commissioner of New York City Emergency Management Zach Iscol said.

Over the weekend, New Yorkers were trying to get prepared by getting their hands on certified solar eclipse glasses. There were long lines around the city from the New York Public Library to the Moynihan Train Hall.

Officials are urging people to avoid looking at the sun without the certified glasses, as it can cause permanent eye damage. While these glasses are dark, black sunglasses are not a substitute because you could still cause damage to your eyes.

The next time a solar eclipse passes over the United States will be 2044.

ALSO READ | How to make eclipse glasses out of a cereal box

Needless to say, people are very excited.

When the moon fully obscures the sun on Monday, it will take Gennaro Farra back to 1976 in Melbourne when he was 9.

"That's something I remember vividly," Farra says.

Ashley Valle will not be one of the million people flocking to Niagara Falls for one of the best vantage points.

Watch Video Video shows path of total solar eclipse This animated video shows the path of a total solar eclipse that will cross the United States on Monday, April 8.

"I wish I was," she added.

Valle an so many others are going to take in the moment when it feels like the world comes to a stop.

Even if it is not the best view in the city, Vanessa Rouzenrouch says she will not miss this moment.

"Now (the kids) get to see it," she said.

How to find the best solar eclipse viewing spot near you

As excitement builds for the total solar eclipse on Monday, the Tri-State area may have some of the more favorable viewing spots in the country.

And the New York City area, though 10% shy of totality, will enjoy a great shot of taking in the celestial spectacle, with darkening skies, dropping temperatures and wild animals reacting to the sudden dimming.

Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg will cover the eclipse from Syracuse, New York, while meteorologist Brittany Bell will be reporting from Niagara Falls. Plus, we invite you to watch

