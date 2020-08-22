USPS delays delivery of Army veteran's remains to Connecticut family

Scott Egan is an Army veteran who passed away in July.
It was his sister's wish to have Egan's remains mailed to her from St. Louis where he died, to Connecticut.
However, she says for 12 days the remains were lost by the post office.
She squarely placed the blame on Postmaster General Louis Dejoy and the cuts he has made.
Egan's remains were finally delivered a couple weeks late.
A dedicated postal worker drove two hours each way, with no overtime.
