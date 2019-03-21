Search on for 2 women who sprayed shopper in face, robbed purse inside Union Walmart

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are on the lookout for two women they say sprayed a woman in the face and then robbed her while she was shopping.Detectives in Union say the victim was shopping at the Walmart on Springfield Road on March 12 when she was approached by two women.The suspects sprayed the victim in the face with what's believed to be a cleaning substance and while she was distracted, one of the women grabbed her purse from her shopping cart and got away, police say.The two women then reportedly got into an older four-door small silver car and drove off towards Springfield Road.Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Union Police Department at 908-851-5030.----------