Crime & Safety

Search on for 2 women who sprayed shopper in face, robbed purse inside Union Walmart

By Eyewitness News
UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are on the lookout for two women they say sprayed a woman in the face and then robbed her while she was shopping.

Detectives in Union say the victim was shopping at the Walmart on Springfield Road on March 12 when she was approached by two women.

The suspects sprayed the victim in the face with what's believed to be a cleaning substance and while she was distracted, one of the women grabbed her purse from her shopping cart and got away, police say.

The two women then reportedly got into an older four-door small silver car and drove off towards Springfield Road.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Union Police Department at 908-851-5030.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyunionunion countypurse snatchingrobberywalmart
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teenager gunned down on street in New Jersey
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run of beloved NJ teacher
Bronx partial building collapse crushes cars with bricks
$550 million up for grabs in Wednesday Powerball drawing
Parents charged in baby's death reveal chilling details
Bride discovers secret message from late mom on wedding shoes
2 victims ID'd in crash of Florida-to-NYC charter bus in Virginia
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Spring soaker for Thursday
LI driver shot twice after being cut off, forced to side of road
Lawsuit: Olive Garden stuffed mushrooms severely burned woman, 'death was imminent'
Trump says he was never thanked for McCain's funeral
Police: Teen steals NYC cab to go to Great Adventure, falls asleep
More TOP STORIES News