Search for driver in double fatal hit-and-run in Far Rockaway

By Eyewitness News
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A husband and wife were killed in a horrific two-car crash in Queens Friday morning, and the driver fled the scene.

The victims were in a Nissan Rogue that collided with a Dodge Ram on Rockaway Freeway at Ocean Crest Boulevard in Far Rockaway just after 5 a.m.

Thelma Reid, 60, and Donovan Gibbon, 57, who were traveling in the Rogue, were pronounced dead at St. John's Episcopal Hospital.

Police say the driver of the Dodge Ram fled on foot. He is still being sought.

A 33-year-old passenger in the Dodge was taken into police custody and was charged with obstruction of governmental administration and disorderly conduct.

Another passenger, a 37-year-old man, was taken to Jamaica Hospital for injuries.

According to the victim's sister, the couple had been married for 8 years.

Reid and Gibbon were on their way to work at Sky Chef at JFK Airport. Reid was apparently was not supposed to work on New Year's Day, but got called in.

Reid is survived by her two adult daughters.

