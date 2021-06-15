Search for gunman who shot off-duty FDNY EMT's car with kids inside in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Off-duty EMTs car shot with kids inside in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who opened fire on a car in Brooklyn, with two children and an off-duty EMT inside.

They say he fired shots at the car on Tuesday, May 11 at 5:20 p.m. from MacDougal Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police say an 11-year-old boy and a 7-month-old boy were in the car, along with a 66-year-old man, which was being driven by a 38-year-old woman, who's an off-duty FDNY EMT.

They were traveling eastbound on Broadway.

None of them were hurt, but the rear windshield of the car was damaged.

FDNY EMS Local 2507 Union released a statement saying:

"Our New York City streets are no longer safe for people to go about their day-to-day lives. It is truly scary that we have reached the point where people are fearing for their lives when they leave their homes.



"We are thankful that our FDNY EMT sister and her children were unharmed in this terrible incident.

"Our brave FDNY EMTs and paramedics are risking their lives daily on the job. It is incredibly sad that they face such risks when they are not in uniform as well."

An unoccupied, parked 2001 Chrysler also suffered damage to the driver-side door in the shooting.

So far, there are no arrests.

RELATED | 'Hometown Heroes Parade' will honor New York City's frontline workers
EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bookman reports on the announcement of "The Hometown Heroes Parade" in New York City.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bedford stuyvesantbrooklynnew york citystray bulletshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Actress Lisa Banes dies after being hit by scooter
Hundreds of New Yorkers given expired COVID shots
NY hits 70% vaccination milestone; Cuomo expected to lift restrictions
Divers pull person from Flushing Creek after 911 call
AccuWeather: Spotty showers to partly sunny
Vaping arrest turns into violent encounter with police in Ocean City, Maryland
Tropical Storm Bill forms in the Atlantic, expected to stay offshore
Show More
COVID Updates: Delta variant accounts for nearly 10% of US cases
NY Lottery pauses prize payments after computer systems malfunction
Adams leads in NYC mayoral poll; Early voting underway
NYC looks for solutions to Washington Square Park violence
Reports of filthy subway cars further degrade mass transit conditions
More TOP STORIES News