Search for hit-and-run driver who struck woman, toddler in stroller in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
PELHAM GARDENS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who took off after hitting a woman and young child in a stroller in the Bronx.

Video showed the disturbing moment the 62-year-old woman and 2-year-old boy were hit by a car Monday.

They were walking in the marked crosswalk with the light in their favor.

It happened at Mace Avenue and Eastchester Road in Pelham Gardens around 2:20 p.m.

Video shows the driver get out of his red GMC Terrain Denali after the crash, but he left the scene before police arrived.

The toddler was treated for a cut to his head. The woman suffered a bruised leg but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

