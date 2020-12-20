weather

Winter is here! Will the Tri-State area experience a white Christmas?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With winter now officially here, does that guarantee a white Christmas?

Although it felt like winter last week from the major nor'easter storm, Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says some may see light snow in the higher elevations of the Tri-State area. However, most will experience rain and blustery winds on Christmas Day that could lead to a flash freeze.

A quick system moves through Monday night, bringing a light wintry mix into Tuesday morning that could result in a coating of snow.

Click here for the latest AccuWeather Forecast

By Wednesday, a new storm will be in the Central U.S. It will likely bring heavy snow near the Great Lakes and heavy rain with thunderstorms from the Ohio Valley to the Gulf Coast.

By Christmas Eve that frontal system will approach the Eastern U.S. A tremendous amount of mild air ahead of the system will bring temperatures well into the 50s, and maybe low 60s in the Northeast.

Lee Goldberg says if you are travelling during the day, it won't be a problem.

However, as the front approaches, very heavy rain is likely to develop, making travel very difficult, so you'll want to hit the road early or stay home altogether.

The combination of heavy rain and melting snow will likely cause flooding. Areas with high elevations, such as northeast Pennsylvania, New York, and Vermont, where locally over two feet of snow fell, are more at risk.

There could be flooding in the region as the storm approaches, bringing as much as one to two inches of rain.

Also on Christmas Eve, there is a chance that along with heavy precipitation, there will be powerful wind gusts, especially in parts of the Northeast Coast. While it is too early to determine how strong the winds will be, power outages may occur.

THE VAULT: March Blizzard of 1993
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett reports.



Santa will have to watch for visibility and Rudolph will need extra-bright LED enforcements as fog rolls in Christmas day.

There will be a big transition Christmas morning as overnight rain could end as snowflakes from western New York to western Pennsylvania and into West Virginia due to Arctic air, although most local areas will not see much of an accumulation.

The biggest concern could me a dangerous mix of gusty winds and falling temperatures which could lead to a flash freeze Friday morning.

Lee Goldberg says residents may want to be cautious and salt their steps, driveway and sidewalks Christmas morning as the cold air could lead to icy conditions.

By Christmas night, temperatures could drop all the way to the low-20s from as high as 47 degrees earlier in the day.

WATCH NOW: Timelapse shows nor'easter snow engulfing toys on NY deck
EMBED More News Videos

Ron Murphy of Apalachin, New York, found a fun way to demonstrate the dramatic buildup of snow that was brought by a nor'easter.



----------
*Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorkconnecticutnew jerseyaccuweatherwintersnowchristmasweatherrainchristmas eve
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Early showers and windy
List of top December snowstorms to hit Central Park
NYC life bounces back after snowstorm
NYC school buildings reopening Friday; outdoor dining resumes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
2 people exit flight via emergency slide as plane taxis at LaGuardia
Man out $23K after waiting too long to report stolen money, bank says
New Jersey AG overhauls police use-of-force rules
Virgin joins Delta, British Airways to test those coming from UK to NYC
More than $1M in counterfeit toys seized at Port of NY/Newark
YMCA asks 'What's Your Y?' as they push for donations amid pandemic
Show More
7 On Your Side gets $34,000 refund for canceled charity fundraiser
Accelerant found at site of NYC fire that killed 3, injured 4
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
COVID Live Updates: 4 million cases, 50,000 deaths in US in Dec.
NYC unveils mental health resources for students amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News