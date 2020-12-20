Winter is here! Will the Tri-State area experience a white Christmas?

Although it felt like winter last week from the major nor'easter storm, Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says some may see light snow in the higher elevations of the Tri-State area. However, most will experience rain and blustery winds on Christmas Day that could lead to a flash freeze.
A quick system moves through Monday night, bringing a light wintry mix into Tuesday morning that could result in a coating of snow.
By Wednesday, a new storm will be in the Central U.S. It will likely bring heavy snow near the Great Lakes and heavy rain with thunderstorms from the Ohio Valley to the Gulf Coast.
By Christmas Eve that frontal system will approach the Eastern U.S. A tremendous amount of mild air ahead of the system will bring temperatures well into the 50s, and maybe low 60s in the Northeast.
Lee Goldberg says if you are travelling during the day, it won't be a problem.
However, as the front approaches, very heavy rain is likely to develop, making travel very difficult, so you'll want to hit the road early or stay home altogether.
The combination of heavy rain and melting snow will likely cause flooding. Areas with high elevations, such as northeast Pennsylvania, New York, and Vermont, where locally over two feet of snow fell, are more at risk.
There could be flooding in the region as the storm approaches, bringing as much as one to two inches of rain.
Also on Christmas Eve, there is a chance that along with heavy precipitation, there will be powerful wind gusts, especially in parts of the Northeast Coast. While it is too early to determine how strong the winds will be, power outages may occur.
Santa will have to watch for visibility and Rudolph will need extra-bright LED enforcements as fog rolls in Christmas day.
There will be a big transition Christmas morning as overnight rain could end as snowflakes from western New York to western Pennsylvania and into West Virginia due to Arctic air, although most local areas will not see much of an accumulation.
The biggest concern could me a dangerous mix of gusty winds and falling temperatures which could lead to a flash freeze Friday morning.
Lee Goldberg says residents may want to be cautious and salt their steps, driveway and sidewalks Christmas morning as the cold air could lead to icy conditions.
By Christmas night, temperatures could drop all the way to the low-20s from as high as 47 degrees earlier in the day.
