Search for missing Greenlawn mom and toddler

Suffolk County police say 40-year-old Frederike Reynoso and her 2-year-old son, Valencio, have been missing since Sunday.
They were last seen at their home on Shady Lane in Greenlawn on March 14 around 3 p.m.
Frederike is described as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and 120 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, a green Philadelphia Eagles beanie, and white Adidas sneakers.
Valencio is described as white, 2 feet tall and approximately 30 pounds, has brown eyes and light brown hair.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frederike and Valencio Reynoso to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or 911.
