Newark police searching for missing man with Down syndrome

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Newark are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man with Down syndrome.Police say 47-year-old Tom Hodder was reported missing from the Robert Treat Hotel Sunday.He was last seen at about 10:40 a.m. inside Newark Penn Station on the PATH train platform.Hodder is described as 5'4" tall and 180 lbs. with a fair complexion, blonde hair and brown eyes.He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with the number 56 printed on the front in pink lettering. He was also wearing jeans and was carrying a black bag.Detectives say Hodder may be headed to New York City.Anyone with information is urged to call the Newark Police Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or the Newark Police Special Victims Unit at (973) 733-7273.----------